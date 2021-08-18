Five Questions With: Sebastian Ruth

Sebastian Ruth is the founder and artistic director for Community MusicWorks, a Providence-based nonprofit that creates an urban community through music education for children.

Recently, Community MusicWorks received a $1.5 million grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Ruth spoke with Providence Business News about the grant and the plans for it.

PBN: What is your reaction to receiving the grant from MacKenzie Scott?

RUTH: I was surprised of course and pleased that MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett’s research team found CMW and found it to be a good fit with their goals.

PBN: What does Community MusicWorks plan to do with the grant?

RUTH: Part of the gift will go toward a new facility that CMW is planning, and this is a wonderful infusion to get us closer to that goal. We will also direct part of the gift toward a programs fund, to support future program growth.

PBN: How has the organization been impacted by the pandemic up to this point?

RUTH: CMW has reinvented most of our education and performance rituals over the last year and we have been working hard to keep a sense of community and musicianship alive and strong with our young people and musicians. We are lucky to have an amazing group of musicians and staff who have reinvented everything we do and have brought tremendous resilience and creativity to the task

PBN: How has it remained sustainable up to this point?

RUTH: CMW relies on nearly 100% contributed revenue, since our programs are offered free of tuition, and we offer many concerts for free as well. We have always felt that music is a public good and should be available without the barrier of cost. So, we are sustainable in the sense that we rely upon a wonderful community of supporters and philanthropic foundations that believe in our mission and continue to invest in our work.

PBN: What initiatives, if any, are on the horizon for Community MusicWorks?

RUTH: This fall, we welcome two alumni from our student programs to our staff in a program we’re calling an Alumni Fellowship. We are really excited to complete the circle and have young people who had worked with us for many years come back as educators and leaders in training. We look forward to what they will offer and how they will help evolve the programs and organization.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette .