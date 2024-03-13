Five Questions With: Shannon Gilkey

Shannon Gilkey is the Rhode Island postsecondary education commissioner. He spoke with Providence Business News about the relocation to Providence of the Rhode Island Reconnect office, which was part of the state’s initiative launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to help adults reenroll in college, and what it means for the community moving forward.Rhode Island Reconnect Center has moved to Providence in order to serve more adults. In addition to the Shepard Building, Rhode Island Reconnect navigators can be found on college campuses and in the education centers in Westerly, Woonsocket and Providence to improve access to their services. Rhode Island Reconnect helps Rhode Islanders persist in college or in workforce trainings to get the credentials they need to change careers, learn a new trade, or get on the path to a degree or certificate. We offer assistance with nontuition barriers, such as connecting to the internet or owning a laptop computer, both of which are essential for homework and coursework. Some adults need assistance navigating their way back to college and getting credit for completed courses or switching colleges. Remember, the vast majority of returning students will earn their degrees while simultaneously working and raising a family.Upskilling adults through postsecondary education is a proven strategy to increase individual earnings. The Rhode Island Reconnect program helps ensure that when adults are trying to complete education and training, there is a helping hand to assist them when life gets in the way of persistence and completion.Thousands of Rhode Islanders were dislocated during the pandemic when the economy shut down. As the state continues to recover from the pandemic, the Rhode Island Reconnect program will help Rhode Islanders to relocate into “good jobs” by increasing their education and training, rather than remaining dislocated, or located in one or more jobs that does not lead to the middle class.The move to Providence and the growth in funding the program will allow the office to assist many more individuals who need their postsecondary credentials. Rhode Island Reconnect is a highly effective program of [the R.I. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner] that has served more than 3,300 students in three years, of which 63% are persons of color. The confidence demonstrated by the governor, R.I. General Assembly and donors is allowing us to scale up the program and reach thousands more who need assistance and enable us to have a presence where students are across the state. If there are any large employers that want to have an on-site visit by our navigators to aid in upskilling and education of their employees, we would love to talk about partnering with you.We’re partnering with all the institutions of higher education, as all are eager to reenroll students who have stepped out. With the generosity and partnership of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's office and the local Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund funding, Rhode Island Reconnect has created unique programs that identify and assist adults with degree and credential completion, particularly in the early education and health care sectors. All programs share a common goal: to help Rhode Islanders persist in workforce trainings and at higher education institutions. James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.