Five Questions With: Susan Martins-Phipps

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SUSAN MARTINS-PHIPPS is Realtor emeritus at the Phipps Team at Compass Inc. / COURTESY COMPASS INC.

Susan Martins-Phipps serves as Realtor emeritus at the Phipps Team at Compass Inc. Previously, she served as chairperson of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors’ Government Affairs Committee, in addition to being a member and past chair of the association’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee. Martins-Phipps has been a licensed real estate agent in Rhode

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