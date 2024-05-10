Five Questions With: Tammi Barlow

I am committed to forging a new path in the industry that not only adheres to but sets new benchmarks in responsible gaming and guest safety. I envision a future where the Bally’s brand is not just associated with but is the epitome of responsible gaming and corporate responsibility.At IGT … I carved out a niche in responsible gaming accreditation, securing top certifications from accrediting bodies such as the World Lottery Association. … This expertise was critical in my role with William Hill, where I created its first North American responsible gaming program post-PASPA [Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act]. My role involved developing new policies and spearheading responsible marketing compliance programs.They absolutely carry over. … Responsible gaming and problem-gambling programs work wherever they are implemented, as long as they have leadership support. … Moving forward, my focus will shift to a comprehensive evaluation of our operational processes across North America, taking lessons from our operations in the U.K. and Spain. This framework will encompass robust policies, streamlined procedures and innovative programs, all meticulously designed to fortify our market position and drive sustainable growth.The biggest risks online are found in the convenience and accessibility of iGaming and sports betting products because they can be accessed through a mobile device any time of day from any place that is convenient to a consumer.Some of our safeguards are geofencing technology; comprehensive KYC [know your client] procedures; responsible gaming resources such as a self-assessment tool for problem-gambling; personalized limits on deposits, spending, sessions and wagers; options for cool-off periods and self-exclusion; and access to local resources for problem-gambling assistance and treatment in Rhode Island.