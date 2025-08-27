FM Championship and eager golf fans return to TPC Boston

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Stay Ahead of the Threat Curve! Secure your place at the PBN Cybersecurity, AI & Tech Summit

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTON – For the second year, the 2025 FM Championship is bringing professional golf back to TPC Boston. Running from Thursday to Aug. 31, the 72-hole tournament will feature a competitive field of 144 LPGA Tour athletes vying for a $4.1 million prize purse, now the largest outside of the majors and the Tour Championship.

NORTON – For the second year, t

he 2025 FM Championship is bringing professional golf back to TPC Boston.

Running from Thursday to Aug. 31, the 72-hole tournament will feature a competitive field of 144 LPGA Tour athletes vying for a $4.1 million prize purse, now the largest outside of the majors and the Tour Championship.

Title sponsor Johnston-based FM is now in its second year of a five-year agreement with the LPGA and said the tournament's prize purse will continue to grow annually, with a target of reaching $5 million by 2028.

The inaugural event in 2024 signified the LPGA tour's return to New England for the first time since the 2004 U.S. Women’s Open,

attracting more than 25,000 attendees and making it one of the best-selling competitions of the season, exceeding projected ticket sales by 15%.

Kara Griffin, executive director of the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce, noted the excitement among local businesses. She had just hung up the phone with the owner of a coffee shop who reported being "slammed" with customers Wednesday morning.

"And they're expecting even more attendees than last year," she said. "It's a fantastic event."

Mike Stacy, head golf professional at Norton Country Club, said there is growing enthusiasm among local golfers for the return of professional competition to Bristol County.

Representatives from Titleist, which was founded in New Bedford, visited the semi-private club on Monday alongside some FM Championship competitors to test new equipment.

"People are definitely excited about it," he said.

The tournament also boasts several Rhode Island and Bay State connections. TPC Boston, which opened in 2002 with an original design by golf legend Arnold Palmer, underwent a redesign in 2007 by Barrington native Brad Faxon and Gil Hanse.

A growing demographic, The National Golf Foundation reports a 41% increase in the number of female golfers since 2019.

FM representatives said the company has tried to enhance the experience for female competitors, providing amenities including courtesy cars, hotel accommodations, meals and travel stipends.

During a pre-tournament press conference David Johnson, FM's senior vice president and chief client experience officer, said that TPC Boston "will be the place to be over Labor Day weekend."

"The word is out," he said.

Last year the company began sponsoring LPGA golfer Megan Khang. Raised in Rockland, Mass., Khang has family in Cranston and said she was introduced to the sport at Johnston's Button Hole Golf.

"This is going to be one of those tournaments that no one wants to miss," she said.

The LPGA is offering complimentary ground tickets to current and former members of the U.S. Military, while juniors 17 and younger can attend free with an adult ticket. Daily tickets start at $59 for General Admission, with weekly passes available beginning at $124.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at