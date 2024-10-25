Focus on staff strengths

A neurodiverse workforce is one where a spectrum of employees can complement each other to achieve a company’s mission. People with developmental disabilities may be overlooked in the interview process for various attributes on their resumes or during an interview. During the interview process, you may find someone with a developmental disability may not respond immediately to a question, but instead requires a longer latency to process your question and communicate their response. The longer processing time is not a reflection of their capabilities or ability to perform in a role, rather it’s an example of their processing needs that distinguishes them from a neurotypical co-worker. Communication may also occur in nontraditional ways, such as using a speech-generating device as their voice. Speaking to someone with a developmental disability with patience and a normal tone can provide comfort to them in the process. Developmental disabilities begin in infancy and transition with someone into their adult life. These individuals are used to hard work to overcome challenges ranging from cognitive to physical delays across their lives. Accommodations are a practical way an employer can arrange the work environment to be successful. Someone with a developmental disability may be able to work with the support of a job coach or independently by self-monitoring a list of activities to complete a job. By focusing on their abilities and strengths, an employer is able to build a team that exceeds their talent needs.