PBN announces 2025 40 Under Forty honorees

PROVIDENCE – Forty young professionals were selected as the winners of Providence Business News’ 21st annual 40 Under Forty Awards program.
The honorees were chosen based on their career success and involvement within their communities. Among the winners chosen for the 2025 program are those who work in the nonprofit, education, pharmaceutical, legal, construction, manufacturing, finance, government, hospitality and health care sectors.
The following are the 2025 40 Under Forty honorees (listed alphabetically):
- Wole Akinbi, half full llc facilitator and community liaison
- Alyssa Alvarado, Governor’s Workforce Board Rhode Island executive director
- Ryan Buttie, Luminous Creative Agency founder and chief operating officer
- Jason Cabral, The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre executive director
- Britney Crisafull, Taco Inc. program manager, business operating systems
- Alexandra Curtis, R.I. National Guard public affairs officer
- William Maxwell Daley, Robinson & Cole LLP senior associate
- Lizzy Desibia, Russell Morin Catering & Events chief operating officer
- Robert Ellsworth, Medtronic global director for sustainability
- Constance Ferber, Social Enterprise Greenhouse chief impact officer
- Katherine Fish, CVS Health Corp. lead director of information governance and privacy office risk
- Allison Fleet, Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP partner
- Jason Furlan, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island director of Medicare concierge
- Carrie Gill, Rhode Island Energy head of electric regulatory strategy
- Timothy Grimes, Decof, Mega & Quinn PC trial attorney
- Kasha Hanflik, Girls on the Run Rhode Island executive director
- Meghan L. Hopkins, Nixon Peabody LLP associate, health care group
- Caitlin Kennedy, Brown University Health Primary Care director of population health management
- Sean Lamontagne, Pariseault Builders Inc. director of business development and marketing
- Eric Lichatin, Centreville Bank vice president and commercial loan officer
- Daniel Lima, Morgan Stanley vice president, financial advisor and financial planning specialist
- Arthur Lopez, Finlay Extracts & Ingredients USA Inc. vice president of marketing
- Andreea Marin, Kaffeology founder and CEO
- Kevin Matta, United Way of Rhode Island Inc. senior director of people and culture
- Kenia McCarthy, Brown University director of BioMed human resources
- Kelley McShane, The Granny Squibb Co. CEO
- Michael Medeiros, Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd. partner
- Danielle Mello, KPMG LLP managing director
- John Moran, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence vice president of revenue operations
- Lindy Nash, Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd. partner
- John Olerio, University of Rhode Island executive director of summer sessions, winter J term and strategic initiatives
- Justine Oliva, Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council director of policy and research
- Andrew Rebello, Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical School assistant superintendent
- Jennifer Rousseau, Delta Dental of Rhode Island assistant vice president of strategic initiatives
- JoAnne Russo, General Dynamics Electric Boat manager of engineering
- Daniel Schwartz, Professional Facilities Management/The VETS general manager
- Ashley Shawyer, Shawmut Design and Construction project manager
- Michael "Evan" Sherer, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. managing vice president
- Balavignesh Thirumalainambi, Care New England Health System information technology director
- Whitley Werts, R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. director of human resources
