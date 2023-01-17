Former U.S. Rep. Langevin named by URI, Brown to academic posts

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A now former longtime Rhode Island U.S. congressman has for the next year found new homes in academia.

Former Rep. James R. Langevin has been appointed by the University of Rhode Island as a new visiting scholar for the university’s Department of Political Science, URI announced Tuesday. URI’s announcement coincides with Brown University’s recent announcement that Langevin will serve as a senior fellow at the Ivy League institution’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs starting this spring.

URI says Langevin, who served in Congress as a Democrat for 11 terms representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District before retiring from office this past year, will start his one-year appointment on Jan. 23 as the university’s visiting scholar. In each semester during his appointment, Langevin, URI said, will host a symposium on topics related to national security or U.S. civics and democracy. He plans to lend expertise in both areas to attract national and international experts, URI said. Langevin will also have an office on the URI campus and interact regularly with students and staff, as well as attend select university-sponsored events, URI said.

“As a member of Congress, I’ve enjoyed working with URI leadership to support higher education, science and research, including programs to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity,” Langevin said in a statement. “I look forward to engaging with faculty and students this spring on new initiatives.”

At Brown, Langevin will lead an undergraduate study group surveying the cyber threat landscape and protecting the country against major cyberattacks. The five-week study group, Brown says, will focus on the current threat landscape, how the federal government is structured to respond to threats, what policies can strengthen the current cyber ecosystem and evaluate of how to engage internationally to make cybersecurity stronger.

URI College of Arts and Sciences Dean Jen Riley said Tuesday in a statement that she is looking forward to the programming Langevin will lead in conjunction with URI’s faculty in cybersecurity, international studies and diplomacy and international relations.

“I know our students will benefit greatly from the experiences and knowledge he will share with us,” Riley said.

