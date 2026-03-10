Former FM CEO Thomas Lawson dies at 69

TOPICS
Lawson's career at FM spanned over 40 years, culminating with his role as CEO and president from 2015 to 2021. He held the position of chairman until April 2024.
His term as chief executive included the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he "was a steady hand," said FM in a statement to Providence Business News. Lawson was also integral to the modernization and expansion of FM's 1,600-acre research campus in Glocester.Lawson was named one of PBN's Leaders & Achievers in 2021, an annual program honoring accomplished professionals for outstanding leadership, business excellence, mentoring, and community service.
“Tom’s passion for FM, tireless advocacy for our clients and deep commitment to the community leave a legacy that will last for many years,” said Malcolm Roberts, chairman and CEO of FM. “His impact on FM and many contributions to the organization cannot be overstated, as he was instrumental in creating the company we are today. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”
Lawson was also a noted philanthropist. He and his wife, Cathy, donated $3 million to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank in December.Beside his wife, Lawson is survived by his son, William E. Marlow Jr. and his wife, Rayetta Jackson, in Texas; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.