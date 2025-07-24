Former home of Rihani dental supply company sells for $888K

CRANSTON – A 7,844-square-foot office building that was constructed in 1955 recently sold for $888,000, according to public records and Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 1647 Cranston St. building is the former home of Rihani International Inc., which specializes in the import and export of dental, medical and scientific supplies. The company was headed by its president, Munir Rihani, of Cranston, according to corporate records filed with the R.I. Department of State.

The building, a one-story brick-and-stone structure, stands on a 0.51-acre lot and includes 17,000 square feet of paved asphalt, according to property records. The building, located in a C2 commercial zone, also features a finished basement area.

The property was most recently valued by Cranston assessors in 2023 as being worth $652,200, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued at $193,800.

According to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Sabrina Garibian and Fares Rihani, as co-executors of the Estate of Munir Rihani.

Thomas Sweeney, of Sweeney Real Estate, represented the seller, The Estate of Munir A. Rihani, and facilitated the transaction between the seller and buyer.

The building was purchased by The Santos Cos. LLC, a limited liability company based in Lincoln, according to the deed. The company is headed by Manager Michael William Santos, of Lincoln, according to corporate records filed with the R.I. Department of State.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.