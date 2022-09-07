Former Polaris MEP leader Mahoney to head MassMEP

AUBURN, Mass. – Kathie Mahoney, former center director of Polaris MEP, will remain nearby the Rhode Island manufacturing sphere following her departure from the Ocean State manufacturing nonprofit.

In her next role, Mahoney will serve as CEO and president of MassMEP, the neighboring Manufacturing Extension Partnership announced in late August.

Mahoney has served with MassMEP in the past, first joining the organization in 1999.

In a statement, Mahoney said she is “excited to move the organization to the next level as trusted advisers to the Commonwealth’s small and medium-sized manufacturing companies.”

Wendy Mackie is currently serving as Polaris MEP’s center director on an interim basis.

Polaris MEP and MassMEP both belong to the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership National Network.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.