Former R.I. police lieutenant appointed senior VP, director of security at Navigant

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union has appointed former R.I. State Police Lt. Richard Ptaszek as its new senior vice president and director of security.

In his new role, Ptaszek will be responsible for managing security across Navigant’s branch network, as well as leading efforts to reduce fraud and financial losses throughout the organization’s operations.

Ptaszek joins Navigant after a nearly 30-year career with the R.I. State Police, where he specialized in financial-related investigations, according to the credit union.

In his role as lieutenant, Ptaszek led the department’s Financial Crimes Unit, which was tasked with investigating complex financial cases across the state and protecting Rhode Islanders from fraud and financial abuse.

“Rich’s distinguished State Police career and his deep experience in public safety make him a strong addition to our team,” said Navigant Credit Union CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “We’re confident he will be a valuable asset as he joins our leadership team and takes on this important role in protecting our employees, our members and the communities we serve.”

In addition to his work in the Financial Crimes Unit, Ptaszek held leadership roles within the Rhode Island State Fusion Center, Major Crimes Unit and the Gaming Enforcement Unit, according to Navigant.

Ptaszek is a certified fraud examiner and certified anti-money laundering specialist and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in accounting from Salve Regina University.

