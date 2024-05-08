Former RIPTA CEO sentenced to 6 months probation for leaving scene of crash

By
-
FORMER R.I. PUBLIC Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian has been sentenced to six months probation after pleading no contest to leaving the scene of a Warwick accident. / COURTESY R.I. PUBLIC TRANSIT AUTHORITY

PROVIDNECE – Former R.I. Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian has been sentenced to six months probation after pleading no contest to leaving the scene of a Warwick accident, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Wednesday.  Avedisian, who resigned as the state’s public transportation chief executive on April 11, previously pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR