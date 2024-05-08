Former RIPTA CEO sentenced to 6 months probation for leaving scene of crash

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDNECE – Former R.I. Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian has been sentenced to six months probation after pleading no contest to leaving the scene of a Warwick accident, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Wednesday. Avedisian, who resigned as the state’s public transportation chief executive on April 11, previously pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing

PROVIDNECE – Former R.I. Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian has been sentenced to six months probation after pleading no contest to leaving the scene of a Warwick accident, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Wednesday.

Avedisian, who resigned as the state’s public transportation chief executive on April 11, previously pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing at Kent County Court on April 3, where he was arraigned on one count of the misdemeanor charge and was released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

The incident occurred on March 27 at about 6:15 p.m. at a McDonald’s on Post Road in

. According to court records obtained by WPRI-TV, Avedisian rear-ended the car in front of him with his RIPTA-issued black Ford SUV. Avedisian then drove off after telling the driver to pull over into the parking lot and wait, according to court filings.

Avedisian was also cited for failing to report the crash to police.

On March 29, a WPRI-TV photographer captured video of a

police officer taking measurements and photographs of the RIPTA vehicle parked in the driveway of Avedisian’s home.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha confirmed to WPRI-TV on April 1 that his office will be handling the prosecution because there was a conflict with the solicitor in this case.

In his formal letter requesting termination of his RIPTA contract, Avedisian wrote of his regret that the agency’s accomplishments “were being overshadowed by recent events.”

Avedisian, the former Warwick mayor, can have the conviction expunged if he doesn't violate the law during the probation period.