Former Westerly Public Schools employee indicted for sexual assault

PROVIDENCE – A former Westerly Public Schools employee has been indicted on three counts of third-degree sexual assault on a student at the town’s high school, according to Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office.

On May 8, a Washington County grand jury returned a secret indictment charging Sean Tormey, 39, with charges stemming from an alleged incident that occurred while Tormey was employed with the Westerly Public School system, said a statement from the attorney general.

Tormey was arraigned in Washington County Superior Court on Tuesday.

He is accused of making sexual contact with a student over the age of 14 and under the age of 18 between Jan. 1 and March 11. According to court documents, Tormey allegedly inappropriately touched the breasts, genitals and buttocks of an underage girl.

- Advertisement -

Westerly Schools Supt. Mark Garceau told WPRI-TV CBS 12 that Tormey was in-school suspension supervisor and detention monitor at Westerly High School.

“Since that time, the district has continued to support law enforcement with their investigation. We have been very careful not to do or say anything that would put that process at risk,” Garceau told WPRI. “The safety of our students is paramount and we expect to see any and all who may put that at risk held accountable.”