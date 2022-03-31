Former Woonsocket nursing home property sells for $1M

WOONSOCKET – The former Ballou Home for the Aged in Woonsocket recently sold for $1 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the seller.

The 21,448-square-foot property, located at 60 Mendon Road, closed down as a 43-bed nursing home with a five-star rating at the end of September last year.

The property, located on 1.53 acres of land, located close to the Massachusetts line, was bought by EJS Investments Inc. The buyer was represented in the deal by Broadway Real Estate.

Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal said the buyer will likely be seeking city approval for a renovation of the building to turn it into apartments.

The facility, established in 1900 as a home for indigent people and named after its founder Harriet Blake Ballou, employed 70 full-time and part-time staff and cared for 24 residents at the time its former owners announced its closing.

The Ballou Home closure announcement came just weeks after an attempt to sell the business to Menachem Yifat was rejected by the R.I. Department of Health over an alleged failure to disclose sanctions against Yifat’s nursing homes in New York by state officials there.

The property was last valued by the city to be worth nearly $1.3 million, according to public records from a Woonsocket tax assessor’s database.

