Foulkes leads Q2 gubernatorial fundraising, but McKee closes quarter with most money

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee is the gubernatorial candidate with the most money in his campaign account as of the end of June, according to recently filed campaign finance reports.

With more than $1.2 million in his campaign account, McKee is standing at an advantage compared with his opponents. But while McKee, a Democrat, is flaunting a fuller account, the records of Democratic candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes, the former president of CVS Health Corp., show she has raised the most money out of all gubernatorial candidates in the second quarter.

Candidates for the Rhode Island gubernatorial race filed their second-quarter campaign finance reports on Monday, detailing contributions and expenses from April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022.

The campaign finance records show that McKee, who had nearly $1.1 million at the beginning of April, raised a total of $285,739 from individuals and political action committees. After spending $141,147, the governor is closing the quarter with a little over $1.2 million.

Republican candidate Ashley Kalus follows shortly after McKee with a closing account of nearly $1.1 million. The businesswoman started the quarter with $410,172, raised $62,529 in contributions and spent more than $1 million, but her account also received a boost from a $1.7 million loan.

Foulkes started the quarter with a significant advantage at $1.5 million and raised $552,330, but after spending more than $1.3 million on her campaign, she is closing June with $692,289.

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, a Democrat, closed the quarter with the third-highest account at $786,019, after raising $268,496 from individuals and $1,005 from political action committees and spending $379,433.

Former Secretary of State and Democratic candidate Matthew A. Brown started April with $78,989 and closed the quarter with $67,033, after raising $45,016 from individuals and another $31,570 categorized in the report as “Other” contributions and spending $88,495.

Republican candidate Johnathan J. Riccitelli raised $100 from contributors, contributed a $3,000 loan and spent $2,873, closing the quarter with $226.

Democratic candidate Luis Daniel Muñoz started the quarter with $1,959, raised $1,190 from contributors, spent $1,782 and began July with $1,366 in his account.

The smallest campaign account belongs to Independent candidate Zachary B. Hurwitz, who closed the account with the $200 he raised during the quarter.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.