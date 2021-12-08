Four BIPOC-led nonprofits receive $50K from SouthCoast Community Foundation

NEW BEDFORD – The SouthCoast Community Foundation awarded $50,000 in total grants to four local nonprofits through the foundation’s leadership equity fund.

The funding was distributed to help the organizations with career advancement and leadership programming to increase racial and ethnic diversity within staff and management teams, as well as sustain and support organizations that are led by Black, Indigenous or people of color.

The foundation said the leadership equity fund is one of multiple steps that it takes to help address racism in the area.

- Advertisement -

The four organizations that received funding and their amounts are:

Coaching4Change in Taunton, $14,000.

Brockton Area Multi-Services Inc. in Brockton, Mass., $14,000.

Buy Black NB in New Bedford, $12,000.

New Bedford Whaling Museum in New Bedford, $10,000.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.