PROVIDENCE – Frank Caprio, the longtime chief judge of the Providence Municipal Court and beloved star of the television show "Caught in Providence," has died at the age of 88 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a Wednesday post on his official Facebook page. Caprio had initially uploaded a video to his Facebook page earlier on Wednesday from a hospital bed, telling followers he had a health setback before asking for prayers. Caprio gained national attention during his time on the bench in Rhode Island, becoming widely known for his lenient, compassionate rulings and the viral courtroom videos that brought his approach to justice into the spotlight. “Caught in Providence” first premiered on local public access TV in Rhode Island in 2000. It eventually moved to ABC affiliate WLNE-TV, which helped boost its regional audience. The show’s popularity grew even more when it was syndicated nationally on the FOX network starting in 2018. The program was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021. "Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond," the post read. "His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him. He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world – just as he did every day." Caprio ended his nearly 40-year judicial career in January 2023. That October, the city of Providence honored him by renaming its municipal courtroom in his name. Caprio revealed a pancreatic cancer diagnosis in December 2023 and completed treatment the following May. Caprio is survived by his wife, Joyce; five children; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Following the announcement of Caprio's passing Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Daniel J. McKee directed Rhode Island flags at all state agencies and buildings to be flown at half-staff in memory of Caprio. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment, McKee said. The governor also asked Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect. “Judge Caprio was a Rhode Island treasure," McKee said Wednesday. “He not only served the public well but he connected with them in a meaningful way, and people could not help but respond to his warmth and compassion. He was more than a jurist – he was a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity. Whether you grew up watching Judge Caprio on television or first saw his kindness touch lives around the world on social media, there is no question that his legacy will leave a lasting mark across generations.” Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.