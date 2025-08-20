Frank Caprio, beloved ‘Caught in Providence’ judge, dies at 88 after battle with cancer

By
-
FRANK CAPRIO, longtime chief judge of the Providence Municipal Court and beloved star of the "Caught in Providence" television show, has died at the age of 88 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. / COURTESY FRANK CAPRIO'S OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE

PROVIDENCE – Frank Caprio, the longtime chief judge of the Providence Municipal Court and beloved star of the television show “Caught in Providence,” has died at the age of 88 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a Wednesday post on his official Facebook page. Caprio had initially uploaded a video to his

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Underbillings vs. Overbillings: What They Reveal About Job Health and Cash Flow

In the construction industry, few documents are more closely scrutinized by lenders, sureties, and project…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR