RI SOCIETY OF CPAs AND RI MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCE FREE ADVANCED DATA ANALYTICS TRAINING FOR ACCOUNTING AND MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY EMPLOYEES JANUARY 19-21ND IN PARTNERSHIP WITH RI DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & TRAINING/BACK TO WORK RI

RI Business Forum partners Rhode Island Society of CPAs (RISCPA) and Rhode Island Manufacturers Association (RIMA) announced Monday they will once again partner to host a FREE 3-day training: Data Analytics and Dashboards: Leveraging the Power of Microsoft Power BI. The training includes an introduction to Excel Power BI tools, loading data into Power Pivot, Using Power Query to clean and transform data, DAX functions and formulas, publishing data models and visualizations to Power BI Services and much more.

The Data and Tech – Economic Transformation Collaborative will support the state’s groundbreaking Back To Work RI workforce development and Restore RI initiatives. RISCPA, in organizational partnership with RI Manufacturers Association (RIMA), will provide training and resources to help two of Rhode Island’s largest industries devasted by COVID-19. The collaborative will create a pathway to rebuild our workforce with high paying jobs in accounting, financial services, and manufacturing. Data analytics is key to helping companies identify valuable insights into their bottom line, identify supply chain and process improvements to increase efficiency, and better manage risk. RISCPA President and CEO Melissa Travis said, “accelerating technological change, which includes advances in artificial intelligence and automation to perform complex tasks, will alter current positions or replace jobs completely; this training is critical to support these industries and we are grateful that Rhode Island Department of Labor Director Jensen and his team have supported the initiative.”

Data analytics is essential for auditing, forecasting, cost reduction, reshoring, and global competitiveness, manufacturing processes and identifying supply chain disruption. “Our members and affiliated industries desperately need assistance with helping them transition. Companies of all sizes need to embrace data analytics if they want to stay competitive,” said Dave Chenevert, RIMA’s Executive Director.

Open to Rhode Island residents and those employed in the State of Rhode Island.

To register: https://tinyurl.com/DataAnalyticsJan2021

Or email: info@riscpa.org or rima@mfgri.com