Free lithium-ion battery safety training set for June 6

WARWICK – The R.I. Office of the State Fire Marshal is hosting a free training session on lithium-ion battery safety on June 6.

The event, organized in partnership with commercial property insurer FM, aims to educate various stakeholders on the safe management of lithium-ion battery technology.

The training will feature Battalion Chief Christopher Gray from the Central Falls Fire Department and will provide a comprehensive overview of battery safety, risk management and operational best practices.

The office said the initiative comes in response to recent incidents involving lithium-ion batteries, including a significant fire at an autobody shop in Providence.

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The session will include an interactive Q&A segment, allowing participants to discuss specific scenarios and concerns related to lithium-ion batteries.

“Our everyday lives run on these batteries, from phones and computers to tools, cars and more,” said R.I. Fire Marshal Timothy P. McLaughlin. “This training session is an important opportunity to educate businesses, residents and fire professionals on how to safely handle, operate and store these batteries while also understanding the dangers they can present.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.