French colonial in Bridlewood Estates in Lincoln sells for $1.4M

LINCOLN – A two-story French colonial recently changed hands in Lincoln, marking the first home sale to exceed $1 million in the town this year, according to real estate firm Residential Properties Ltd.

The 5,100-square-foot single-family home at 8 Pine Tree Lane sold for $1.4 million, said Residential Properties, which represented the seller in the deal.

The seller was represented specifically by Michael J. Sweeney, head of the The Sweeney Advisory Team at Residential Properties.

The buyer was represented by Edward D’Agostino, of New Market Realty LLC, according to the Zillow page for the property.

- Advertisement -

The four-bedroom home, with three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, is part of the Bridlewood Estates neighborhood.

The home features a brick exterior and drywall interiors, with cathedral ceilings and a double-height entry that leads into a fireplace living room, with two sets of French doors that open into the two-tiered patio and backyard.

The primary suite is located on the first floor, with its own private sitting room, along with a marble bath and an oversized shower, with heated marble flooring and a walk-in closet, according to Residential Properties.

The home also features a combination of hardwood, marble and tile flooring, along with granite and marble counters, the real estate firm said.

The property comes with a 962-square-foot garage, along with a circular driveway that leads up to a stone-paved path to the front door.

The home was constructed in 2005, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database, and it stands on a 0.92-acre lot.

The property was most recently valued by Lincoln appraisers in 2022 to be worth $1.2 million, according to the database.

The Lincoln home was sold by Marlene Madonna, as trustee to the Marlene Madonna Trust, according to a copy of the trustee’s deed, a public recording documenting the property sale.

The home was bought by Raffaele Iacovone and Dina DiGregorio, of Providence, the deed states.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.