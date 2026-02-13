Frogs Videography helps businesses tell their story

What started as a group of friends making short films with a single camera has turned into a full-time business for Michael Cabral and David ­Bacdayan, the founders of Frogs Videography. The duo launched Frogs in April 2024 and went full time in October. Based in Dartmouth and Johnston, they operate across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, specializing in corporate, nonprofit and event videography. “I’ve always loved storytelling,” said Cabral, who studied acting and cinematography abroad in London. “I bought a camera to hone my skills, and it naturally grew into this.” Bacdayan, an entrepreneurship graduate from the University of Michigan, added, “I wanted to build a business, and video just clicked. We started with short films with friends and realized it could be our career.” The two met as pen pals in elementary school and reconnected at soccer practice a few years later, eventually teaming up to turn their shared passion into a business. Frogs Videography handles everything in house, from shooting to editing. The company emphasizes storytelling over simple recording, helping clients craft videos that resonate emotionally and strategically.