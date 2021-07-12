Frontier adds Atlanta, Philadelphia routes at T.F. Green

WARWICK – Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop routes at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Atlanta and Philadelphia, the R.I. Airport Corp. announced Monday.

Both routes are currently offered through Sept. 7, RIAC said.

The Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport flight will operate once a day on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the route to Philadelphia International Airport will operate once a day on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Frontier flights to Atlanta will begin Monday and flights to Philadelphia will begin Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The new routes are seasonal but reflect an interest from the airline in expanding its domestic base. Frontier also plans to initiate a winter seasonal direct route from T.F. Green to Ft. Myers, Fla. this winter, according to Jennifer de la Cruz, a spokeswoman for the airline. Americans this summer are primarily traveling domestically and the new direct routes are meant to accommodate that rebound in traffic, she said.

The airline has 110 aircraft in its fleet and is concentrated on domestic routes, as well as near-international sites in the Caribbean and in Latin America. Using Orlando or Miami, Frontier travelers can access the Caribbean and Latin American destinations, de la Cruz said. “We have seen substantial rebound,” she said, of the summer travel profile. “There is definitely huge, pent-up demand. People want to see their friends and family and take those trips they missed out on last year.”

Update: Adds comment from Jennifer de la Cruz.