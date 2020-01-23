PROVIDENCE – The Federal Trade Commission returned $480,015 in refund checks to Rhode Island consumers in 2019, the commission said Thursday.

The FTC said that Rhode Island consumers reported losing $2.3 million to scams and fraud.

There were 6,925 complaints filed by Rhode Islanders for the year. The most common complaint was impostor scams, followed by identity theft, online shopping and negative reviews, banking and lenders, and telephone and mobile services.

One of the FTC’s primary functions is to stop illegal business practices and, when possible, return money to consumers who were impacted by such practices.

