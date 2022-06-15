Gambrel-style home sells for $4.1M in Jamestown’s largest nonwaterfront sale of year

JAMESTOWN – In the town’s largest nonwaterfront sale and second highest home transaction in 2022, a newly built Gambrel-style home at 11 Bryer Ave. sold for $4.15 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Reality announced Tuesday.

The 0.62-acre property features 4,500-square-feet of living space and clear views of Jamestown Harbor and Narragansett Bay, The five bedroom, five-and-half bath, custom-designed home boasts water views from every room, professional grade, stainless appliances and a quartz countertop, center island adorn the spacious kitchen.

The dwelling has sliding glass doors allow access to a generous deck for outdoor dining and large and a master suite is centered on the second floor with a sweeping, east facing balcony.

A space just above the two-car garage can serve as an office, a studio, or an additional bedroom. The property sits within easy reach of a neighborhood beach.

- Advertisement -

Kylie McCollough, sales associate for Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer. Bob Bailey, of Lila Delman Compass, represented the seller.

The town’s highest sale this year was a single-home waterfront property at 565 East Shore Road on May 6 for $5 million.

(MINOR edits.)