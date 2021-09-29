Gamm Theatre launches fellowship program for emerging artists

WARWICK – The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre has launched a new Gamm Fellowship Program for emerging artists of color.

The 10-month program, which partners with local higher education institutions, is a paid fellowship designed to provide an immersive experience, the theater group said, and establish mentoring relationships between aspiring and established theater professionals.

The three fellows are Maria Noriko Cabral of Fall River, Dan Garcia of Warwick and Erik Robles of Providence. They each represent the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island, Gamm Theatre said.

Fellows during the theater group’s 2021-22 season will engage in all areas of educational, administrative and creative theater making, Gamm Theatre said. Each fellow will be paired with a mentor who will provide guidance about making a living in theater. The fellows will also appear on stage in a role of townspeople in the Gamm Theatre’s opening play, “A Lie Agreed Upon.”

“Our organization has enjoyed long-standing, cooperative relationships with our public colleges and university,” Gamm Theatre Artistic Director Tony Estrella said in a statement. “The Gamm Fellowship Program solidifies and formalizes our partnership, and provides access and opportunity for graduates who can benefit from an entrée to the challenging field of professional theater.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors.