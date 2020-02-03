Garden City Center sells for $181M

CRANSTON – Garden City Center has sold for $181 million, according to property records.

The seller was Gateway Woodside Inc. and the buyer was Garden City Owner LLC, a subsidiary of WS Development of Boston. The company confirmed on Monday that it completed the purchase of the center.

The sale closed on Jan. 24.

The popular shopping plaza, first opened in 1948, spans over 530,000 square feet and includes restaurants and retailers such Whole Foods, lululemon, L.L. Bean, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, Sephora and Williams Sonoma, among others.

“Garden City Center is a beloved and powerful hub with a long history of success,” stated Jeremy Sclar, president of WS Development. “We believe that our experience creating retail gravity in similar markets will allow us to take something great and make it even better. We are looking forward to working with the existing tenants and community toward this goal.”

For reference, Providence Place mall spans 900,000 square feet and was last assessed at $683.2 million.

