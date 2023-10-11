Garelick Farms provides 201,000 milk cartons to R.I. Food Bank to fight child hunger

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Community Food Bank will be the beneficiary of several thousand milk cartons from dairy company Garelick Farms to help fight child hunger.

As part of the company’s “Giving Cow” milk donation program, Garelick Farms will contribute 201,000 milk cartons to the food bank to be distributed to the food bank’s 143 member agencies and given to families in need. The distribution is part of Garelick Farms’ program that will give out up to 432,000 milk cartons across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“This spring, the number of Rhode Islanders seeking food assistance at our pantries shot up by 25% over the previous year. Being able to provide families with a staple like milk is so important to helping our guests meet their health and nutrition needs,” Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff said in a statement.

