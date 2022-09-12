Gas prices continue to fall in R.I., Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped to $3.69 per gallon, 12 cents less than last week and 2 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Monday’s price is 53 cents lower than a month ago but still 62 cents higher year over year, when the price was $3.07.

“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. “This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices drop toward or below $3 per gallon.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.28 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.61 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $4.97 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas fell 12 cents from a week ago to $3.80 per gallon. One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $3.08 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.37 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.66 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.08 per gallon.