Gas prices continue to fall in R.I., Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped to $4.71 per gallon, 10 cents less than last week and 4 cents higher than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.03 per gallon.

The agency said the decrease in the average for a gallon of gas occurred despite a slight rise in demand, likely due to robust Fourth of July holiday automobile travel. AAA forecasted that 42 million people would hit the roads for the holiday weekend, a new record.

“Usually, more people buying gas would lead to higher pump prices,” Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast, said in a statement. “But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel. Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $5.24 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $5.54 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $6.01 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas fell 11 cents from a week ago to $4.74 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Massachusetts was $3.02 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $5.22 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $5.50 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.91 per gallon.