Gas prices drop again in R.I., Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dipped to $4.81 per gallon, 8 cents less than last week and 1 cent higher than the national average, AAA Northeast said Tuesday.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.01 per gallon.

Lower demand at the pump is the primary reason prices have dipped in recent weeks, the agency said. The lull, however, could end with the arrival of the summer driving season.

“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80% of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. “But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices may very well be short-lived.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $5.31 per gallon Tuesday.

Premium gas averaged $5.61 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $6.08 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas fell 8 cents from a week ago to $4.84 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Massachusetts was $3 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $5.28 per gallon Tuesday.

Premium gas averaged $5.58 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $6.01 per gallon.