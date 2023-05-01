Gas prices drop in R.I., tick up in Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased to $3.49 per gallon, 1 cent lower than last week and 12 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

A lower oil price is causing pump prices to stabilize or fall, with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropping a nickel since last week to hit $3.61, the agency said Monday.

“The local and national averages might be at or near the peak price for now,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, drivers will benefit when they fuel up.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.09 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.41 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.46 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased by 1 cent from a week ago, to $3.49 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $4.20 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.01 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.34 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.46 per gallon.