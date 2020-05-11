Gas prices in R.I. decline 3 cents week to week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 3 cents week to week to $1.93 per gallon, 9 cents higher than the national average of $1.84 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices ranged 53 cents, from $1.66 to $2.19 per gallon. One year prior, gas prices in the state were 93 cents higher at $2.86 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.40 per gallon, ranging from $2.12 to $2.59 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.54 per gallon, ranging from $2.37 to $2.79 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.72 per gallon, ranging from $2.57 to $2.89 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of gas remained unchanged this week at $1.90 per gallon, 6 cents higher than the national average. Prices ranged 70 cents from $1.59 to $2.29 per gallon. Last year at this time, prices were 94 cents higher in Massachusetts at $2.84 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.20 per gallon, ranging from $1.89 to $2.35 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.48 per gallon, ranging from $2.07 to $2.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.67 per gallon, ranging from $2.59 to $3.29 per gallon.