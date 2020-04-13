Gas prices in R.I. decline 5 cents this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.03 per gallon as of Monday, a 5-cent decline from last week, according to AAA Northeast.

Rhode Island gas prices were 17 cents higher than the national average of $1.86 per gallon. This week, prices ranged 70 cents, from $1.67 to $2.37 per gallon.

“We are seeing fast and furious gasoline demand destruction. The latest data reveals demand levels not seen since spring of 1968. Every U.S. region is seeing builds in gasoline inventories and crude storage, which is just driving pump prices even cheaper,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement.

One year prior, Rhode Island prices were 60 cents higher at $2.63 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.47 per gallon, ranging from $2.23 to $2.57 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.63 per gallon, ranging from $2.43 to $2.81 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.76 per gallon, ranging from $2.32 to $2.99 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas declined 5 cents week to week to $1.94 per gallon, 8 cents above the national average. Prices ranged $1.15, from $1.44 to $2.59 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.34 per gallon, ranging from $1.89 to $2.82 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.55 per gallon, ranging from $2.09 to $2.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.69 per gallon, ranging from $2.43 to $3.29 per gallon.