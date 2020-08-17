Gas prices in R.I., Mass., dip 1 cent this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 1 cent from last week to $2.13 per gallon. That’s 4 cents lower than the national average of $2.17 per gallon and 51 cents cheaper than prices a year ago, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

“In the last four weeks, motorists have seen prices slowly decrease, despite gasoline demand last week reaching the highest level since mid-March, according to the latest Energy Information Administration weekly report,” Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs, said in a statement. “Gas prices are stalling, if not decreasing, at the vast majority of pumps around the country. We may have seen gasoline prices peak for 2020, barring any major hurricane(s).”

Midgrade gas in the Ocean State averages $2.51 per gallon.

Premium gas averages $2.72 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averages $2.70 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas is $2.12 per gallon, 1 cent lower than a week ago, 5 cents less than the national average and 57 cents cheaper than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $2.46 per gallon.

Premium gas averages $2.67 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averages $2.61 per gallon.