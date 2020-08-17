Gas prices in R.I., Mass., dip 1 cent this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 1 cent from last week to $2.13 per gallon. That’s 4 cents lower than the national average of $2.17 per gallon and 51 cents cheaper than prices a year ago, AAA Northeast said on Monday.
“In the last four weeks, motorists have seen prices slowly decrease, despite gasoline demand last week reaching the highest level since mid-March, according to the latest Energy Information Administration weekly report,” Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs, said in a statement. “Gas prices are stalling, if not decreasing, at the vast majority of pumps around the country. We may have seen gasoline prices peak for 2020, barring any major hurricane(s).”
- Midgrade gas in the Ocean State averages $2.51 per gallon.
- Premium gas averages $2.72 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averages $2.70 per gallon.
In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas is $2.12 per gallon, 1 cent lower than a week ago, 5 cents less than the national average and 57 cents cheaper than a year ago.
- Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $2.46 per gallon.
- Premium gas averages $2.67 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averages $2.61 per gallon.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.