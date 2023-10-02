Gas prices in R.I., Mass. drop as oil prices edge downward

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.70 per gallon, 5 cents lower than last week and 9 cents below the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

“Motorists might be glad to see some relief at the pump in recent days, but in comparison to a typical autumn, prices are falling slowly – like a feather,” said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast senior spokesperson. “The slow pace of declines is rooted in the elevated price of crude oil, which surged to yearly highs in September. Until U.S. oil refineries fully complete the switchover to cheaper-to-produce winter-blend gasoline in coming weeks, prices could remain elevated here in the Northeast.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.33 per gallon, while premium gas averaged $4.67 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.53 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $3.74 on Monday, 3 cents lower than last week.

The price of regular gas in the Bay State one year ago was $3.49 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.27 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.62 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.53 per gallon.