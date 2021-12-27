Gas prices in R.I. tick down 2 cents, remain level in Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased 2 cents week to week to $3.37 per gallon, 8 cents above the national average of $3.29 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

One year prior, regular gas prices in the Ocean State averaged $2.20 per gallon.

The steady decline in pump prices has slowed due in part to a fire at the Exxon Mobil Corp. oil refinery in Baytown, Texas, on Dec. 23, AAA said Monday. The plant is one of the largest refining and petrochemical facilities in the United States, according to AAA, and if the damage forces the plant offline for an extended period, the disruption could negatively affect gasoline prices.

“We should learn more in the coming days about the extent of the damage to the refinery,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a statement Monday. “If it can be back up and running in a few weeks, the effect could be minimal. But if repairs take months, consumers could begin seeing higher prices again at the pump.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.72 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.95 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.59 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $3.39 per gallon, level with prices one week ago and 10 cents above the national average.

One year ago, regular gas prices in the Bay State averaged $2.20 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.67 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.89 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.55 per gallon.