Gas prices inch up in R.I., Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island is up 2 cents this week, to $3.15 per gallon. That is 24 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday. The agency said Northeast prices are beginning to follow seasonal trends by rising in advance of the summer driving season. Oil prices edging closer to $80 a barrel – up about $10 more per barrel than a few months ago – is also helping to push prices higher. “Gasoline demand surged to levels not seen since before the pandemic, according to last week’s report from the Energy Information Administration,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “At the same time, national stocks of gasoline tightened. Increased demand and tighter supply are pushing pump prices higher.” Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.76 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.13 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.22 per gallon, AAA Northeast said. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.29 per gallon. In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas is up 1 cent, to $3.19 per gallon. Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.73 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.11 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.19 per gallon. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.29 per gallon.