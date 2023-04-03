Gas prices increase in R.I., Mass. due to higher demand, oil prices

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased to $3.27 per gallon, 3 cents higher than last week but 23 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 7 cents since last week to hit $3.50, the agency said Monday. Robust demand for gasoline and rising oil prices are the driving factors for the recent uptick in pump prices.

“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast, “and gas demand is very robust. These two factors will cause drivers to see prices increase for now. We will also be watching closely to see how much oil production cuts by OPEC nations will impact oil and gas prices.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.87 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.21 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.61 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased by 2 cents from a week ago, to $3.27 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $4.19 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.82 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.16 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.59 per gallon.