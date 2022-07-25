Gas prices keep falling in R.I., Mass., but still above national average

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped to $4.48 per gallon, 12 cents less than last week but still 13 cents higher than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.03 per gallon.

AAA said the steady decline in recent weeks is due to low domestic demand for gasoline and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel. The price of gas has now fallen every day since hitting a record $5.01 on June 14.

“Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets as they enjoy fuel prices down 11% since their peak in mid-June,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. “And there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall in the near term, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike. But the overall situation remains very volatile.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $5.02 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $5.33 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.69 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas fell 11 cents from a week ago to $4.52 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Massachusetts was $3.02 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $5.01 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $5.30 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.76 per gallon.