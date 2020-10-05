Gas prices tick down 1 cent in R.I., Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 1 cent week to week to $2.13 per gallon, 6 cents lower than the national average of $2.19 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

The state average was $2.52 per gallon one year prior.

“Demand is likely to see some declines in the weeks ahead, as drivers traditionally take fewer road trips in the fall,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs, in a statement. “That will mean gas prices are likely to push cheaper throughout the month.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.52 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.73 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.63 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of gas was $2.11 Monday, 1 cent lower than last week and 48 cents lower year over year.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.47 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.67 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.55 per gallon.