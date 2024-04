Gemma Foundation’s Gemma-Corcelli, Day Pitney’s Evangelista among PBN’s 2024 Business Women Awards honorees

Alison Bologna , Shri Studio Inc. founder and owner

PROVIDENCE – Maria Gemma-Corcelli, executive director of the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, has been selected by Providence Business News as this year’s Career Achievement winner among, headlining a group of 34 top local businesswomen to be honored in the 2024 Business Women Awards program. The annual program recognizes leading women in various business, government and nonprofit sectors and their work for their respective organizations. Gemma-Corcelli and this year’s Outstanding Mentor, Day Pitney LLP Managing Partner Renée A.R. Evangelista, are among 22 industry leaders and women to watch, along with 12 achievement honorees, unveiled on Monday. The honorees will be recognized May 23 in a lunchtime ceremony at noon at the Providence Marriott Downtown for their work in their respective organizations. Tickets for the event can be purchased on PBN.com . A special section highlighting each honoree will be published as part of PBN’s May 24-June 6 print edition.Maria Gemma-Corcelli Gemma-Corcelli has led the foundation, named after the late Gloria Gemma, since 2008. In her time, she stewarded the development of various innovative programs and services to combat breast cancer. Prior to becoming executive director, Gemma-Corcelli worked at Gem Property Management renting affordable apartments in Rhode Island.Renée A.R. Evangelista Evangelista, a 2022 PBN Leaders & Achievers honoree , takes her past role as a female athlete and current role as a lawyer seriously and has had the luxury of mentoring and advising many athletes during their careers on how to set up their estate planning. She also has spoken to female college student-athletes, and served on the finance committee for the Women's Sports Foundation, founded by former tennis star Billie Jean King and the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport. Along with Gemma-Corcelli and Evangelista, the other 2024 PBN Business Women Award honorees are: Creative Services Industry Leader, McGuinness Media & Marketing owner and chief marketing officer Creative Services Woman to Watch, New Harbor Group managing director Education Industry Leader, Community College of Rhode Island interim president Education Woman to Watch, Johnson & Wales University professor and entrepreneur Financial Services Industry Leader, Navigant Credit Union first vice president of operations Financial Services Woman to Watch, Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP partner Government Industry Leader, City of Pawtucket director of planning and redevelopment; Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency executive director Government Woman to Watch, Quonset Development Corp. chief operating officer Health Care Services Industry Leader¸ South County Health chief operations officer and chief nursing officer Health Care Services Woman to Watch, Thrive Behavioral Health Inc. medical director Legal Services Industry Leader, Robinson & Cole LLP partner Legal Services Woman to Watch, Day Pitney LLP partner Nonprofit Industry Leader, RI Bio executive director Nonprofit Woman to Watch, Brain Waves Rhode Island president; Roger Williams University professor Professional Services Industry Leader, ProChange Behavior Solutions co-CEO and president Professional Services Woman to Watch, Leadership Rhode Island executive director Social Services Industry Leader, CODAC Behavioral Healthcare CEO and president Social Services Woman to Watch, Dr. Day Care CEO Technical Services Industry Leader, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport mission capability manager, customer advocate and tech program manager Technical Services Woman to Watch, Gilbane Inc. New England support operations manager The 2024 Achievement Honorees are (listed alphabetically):Navigant Credit Union is the presenting sponsor for PBN’s 2024 Business Women Awards program. Amgen Rhode Island is the partner sponsor. James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette