PROVIDENCE – A $14.34 billion budget for fiscal 2026 is now awaiting Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s signature. A 32-4 vote in the Senate on June 20 marked the General Assembly’s full approval of the spending plan, which closes funding gaps, boosts Medicaid, raises provider reimbursements and allocates more resources to address the housing crisis. The

The House passed the plan on June 17 by a 66-9 vote.

Legislative leaders said they faced significant challenges in finalizing the 2026 budget, including federal uncertainty, the end of emergency federal COVID-19 funding, a sizable budget gap, and having to identify solutions to numerous gaps in the governor’s proposal. As a result, lawmakers have largely declined to include most new spending programs the governor’s budget proposed.

“The budget as presented to us in January included some difficult gaps that we had to close before we could consider any new programs," said House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi,D-Warwick. "This budget reflects our commitment to our priorities despite the very significant challenges we face in this fiscal year."

House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney, D-Newport, added: “without any doubt, this has been one of the most challenging budgets to craft in quite some time and the fiscal issues Rhode Island is facing are significant."

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Louis P. DiPalma, D-Middletown, said

"this is not a flashy budget, but one that continues to support everyday Rhode Islanders who are struggling to get by in the current climate.”

Key highlights in the approved balanced budget include the following.

Health care:

Lawmakers approved more than $40 million to boost Medicaid rates for primary care providers and added a 2026 rate review by the state’s health insurance office. They also preserved funding for a loan forgiveness program for providers in underserved areas.

Meanwhile, hospitals will see $38 million more than proposed, restoring payments the governor had cut. Nursing homes get a $12 million bump to support higher staff pay under the revised safe staffing law.

Housing:

Lawmakers boosted funding for homelessness programs by $4 million over the governor’s plan, bringing the total to $8.5 million. The increase is backed by a higher conveyance tax, hotel taxes on full-home rentals and general revenue.

The budget also includes a proposal allowing the Superman building redevelopment to access more state tax incentives, while keeping the program’s overall cap unchanged. Additionally, it introduces a new tax on non-owner-occupied homes valued over $1 million, with revenue earmarked for low-income housing tax credit redemptions.

Support for cities and towns:

The budget raises the real estate conveyance tax and expands the hotel tax to full-home short-term rentals, with new revenue shared among cities and towns, homelessness programs, and tourism agencies. Lawmakers also doubled the local hotel tax to 2%, further boosting municipal support.

Distressed communities will get $2.5 million more than proposed, and the car tax reimbursement index was restored, capped at 2%.

Lawmakers also fully funded library aid and the state education formula, adding $16.5 million for updated data and special education – bringing total education aid to $59 million more than last year.

Transportation:

To help the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority with its budget shortfall, legislators have dedicated a 2-cent per-gallon increase to the gasoline tax to RIPTA.

That move, along with an expanded share of other dedicated transportation funds, is expected to provide about $15 million to RIPTA in the 2026 fiscal year. While the additional funding is less than RIPTA’s initially projected budget shortfall, legislative leaders are pushing the agency to identify efficiencies to make up the rest and included a stipulation prohibiting RIPTA from cutting the RIde Anywhere program that provides door-to-door transportation for qualified passengers with disabilities.

Lawmakers also expanded the governor’s proposal for a new registration fee for electric vehicles as a proxy for transportation support that drivers of other cars provide through the gasoline tax. The proposal includes a $200 annual registration fee for battery electric vehicles, $100 for plug-in hybrids and $50 for hybrids.

Meanwhile, legislators have maintained the governor’s assumption that the state’s toll gantries for commercial trucks, shut down for several years over a lawsuit that the state ultimately won, would be reactivated by the final months of the year to generate $10 million in revenue.

Lawmakers have added a new proposal to apply the state sales and use tax to short-term parking of up to one month starting Jan. 1, to generate $1.6 million during the half of the fiscal year it applies.

Child care:

The budget extends a state program that subsidizes care for the children of child care providers. It also establishes separate rates for infants and toddlers receiving state-subsidized care and increased the infant rate to address the higher costs of those placements.

Initiatives not funded: