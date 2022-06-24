General Assembly OKs bill allowing eviction of verbally abusive hotel guests

PROVIDENCE – Legislation allowing hotels in Rhode Island to evict guests who verbally abuse or threaten hotel staff or other guests cleared the General Assembly Thursday and now awaits Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s signature.

The bill, introduced by state Sen. Frank A. Ciccone III, D-Providence, and Rep. David A. Bennett, D-Warwick, adds verbal abuse and physical threats toward employees or other guests to the list of offenses that could result in eviction. It also allows hotels to post their rules online rather than on guest room doors and allows them to refuse admission to those under 18 who are not accompanied by an adult.

“No one deserves to be abused in the course of doing their job. Hotel employees, as well as guests, deserve to be protected from those who are abusing or threatening them,” Ciccone said. “Their employers need this option to protect them and prevent verbal abuse from escalating into something even worse. Letting customers know that abusing the staff could result in eviction will help discourage the worst behavior that, unfortunately, is becoming more common.”

The current law allows hotels to eject guests who refuse to pay, are obviously intoxicated, destroy or threaten to destroy hotel property, are engaging in underage drinking or illegal substance use, have brought dangerous property such as firearms or explosives to the property, or violate posted hotel rules.

“Workers in the hospitality industry have endured a lot during the pandemic, from being out of work for months, to working in close proximity to travelers and under stressful conditions while COVID was still raging,” Bennett said. “They should not have to endure abuse on top of it. Ensuring that there can be consequences for abuse will protect them.”