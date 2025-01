Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – State lawmakers are set to convene on Smith Hill Tuesday to officially start the six-month 2025 legislative session.

As is customary, House and Senate leaders will deliver opening remarks in their respective chambers on the second floor of the Statehouse after the elections of leadership.

There will also be swearing in ceremonies presided over by R.I. Secretary of State Gregg Amore for the 12 newly elected members, split evenly between the two chambers.

This year, the House and Senate are likely to prioritize closing the projected $330 million deficit for fiscal year 2026, which begins July 1, despite the state likely to end the current fiscal year in June with a $77 million surplus.

General Assembly leaders in both chambers previously told Providence Business News this year will be more about oversight and fiscal management than any groundbreaking reforms.

The November Revenue Estimating Conference, which projects the budget gulf could widen to more than $680 million by 2030, cited new collective bargaining agreements with public sector unions and expenditures rising faster than revenues in several categories, including education, Medicaid and other health and human services as reasons for the projected 2026 shortfall.

The $13.96 billion fiscal year 2025 state budget approved last summer was slightly lower than the record $14 billion budget signed in the previous year.

Presiding over the reelection of House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi will be Rep. Marvin L. Abney, D-Newport.

Shekarchi recently told Providence Business News that the upcoming session will include “the most challenging” budget he has faced since being elevated to the leadership role in 2021.

Shekarchi also supports holding oversight hearings on the Washington Bridge and said he expects the state will have to step in to cover some of the remaining rebuilding costs.

Presiding over the Senate leadership elections will be Sen. Dawn Euer. The Senate caucus chose to reelect Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio to another term back in November, as well as new Senate Majority Leader Valerie J. Lawson, D-East Providence. And a recent press release announced the chamber plans to appoint Sen. David P. Tikoian as the next Majority Whip.

Both Ruggerio and Lawson have said they will direct their attention to continuing work on education and health care.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who is scheduled to give the annual State of the State address on Jan.16 in the House chamber, must submit his next budget proposal by Jan. 18.

The Senate is scheduled to meet weekly on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. The House will convene both Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m.

