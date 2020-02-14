George Cobleigh Joins CBIZ as Managing Director

George Cobleigh joined CBIZ as a Tax Managing Director in our Private Equity/Venture Capital Group and works out of both the Providence, RI and Boston, MA offices. Prior to joining the company, George served as the Director of Tax at Providence Equity Partners, a private equity firm with assets invested worldwide and over $45 billion of aggregate capital commitments. In this role, he led all tax functions at the firm, including M&A structuring, Fund, General Partner and Management Company tax planning and compliance. Prior to that, he worked at EY for more than 15 years. George has over 30 years of experience providing tax services to clients in the private equity industry, including domestic and international tax planning, consulting and compliance services.

