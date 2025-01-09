Georgian Revival next to Brown University sells for $3.6M

PROVIDENCE – A 6,800-square-foot Georgian Revival-style home on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $3.6 million, making it the seventh-largest single-family home sale to take place in the city in 2024, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 360 Olney St. home contains seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to Residential Properties, which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service ranking this as the seventh-largest home sale in the city for 2024.

The two-story brick building, constructed in 1920, was recently renovated, the real estate firm said. The property comes with a half-acre of land, including a bluestone patio and a fire pit.

The home’s revamped kitchen features Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, as well as a butler’s pantry, according to Residential Properties.

- Advertisement -

Other highlights include a recreation room, an elevator, a three-car garage, three fireplaces and a primary suite with a spa-like bath, according to the real estate firm.

The home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.91 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $443,900 of the property’s total value is attributed to its 0.36 acres of land.

Residential Properties sales associate Michael Sweeney of the Sweeney Advisory Group was involved with both sides of the transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Jennifer Coia and Arthur Coia II. The property was purchased by Zachary Seely and Brooke Seely, of Providence, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.