Georgian-style home in Historic Hill District of Newport sells for $2.9M

NEWPORT – A 3,750-square-foot Georgian-style home built in 2000 in the Historic Hill District of Newport recently sold for $2.9 million, according to public records.

The 10 Franklin St. property contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The home was handcrafted by the original owner occupant of the home, which was updated in 2020 to include another level of living, with two more bedrooms and another bathroom, according to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, which represented the seller.

The home, located steps away from the Newport waterfront, is in the General Business Zone of the city, a zoning area that allows for short-term rentals or business use, the real estate firm said.

The home also features a 28-foot-by-14-foot water-view mahogany roof deck, 11-foot-high coffered ceilings, three fireplaces, multiple brick patio areas and outside balconies, a steam shower, brick driveways with a few off-street parking spots, marble and oak floors, and a library with flame mahogany-paneled walls.

The seller was represented by Allen Gammons, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The buyer was represented by Lori Seavey, of Keller Williams Realty.

The property was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.34 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The building stands on a 0.06-acre lot, according to the database.

The home was sold by The Avenue LLC, formerly known as Ten Franklin LLC, a Rhode Island limited liability company based in Newport, with Robert McCann serving as an authorized member of the company.

The property was purchased by DEL R&D LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. The registered agent on file for this company is Cogency Global Inc., according to the Delaware Secretary of State Business Registration, and the company is located at 850 New Burton Road in Dover, Del.

