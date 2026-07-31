Give business leaders more say on economic development

Every gubernatorial election year seems to be a referendum on the state’s economic-development policy and the agency primarily responsible for carrying it out, R.I. Commerce Corp. Gov. Daniel J. McKee believes he’s successfully threading the needle with a mix of incentives and services designed to both attract new businesses and support those already here. “We are making the right decisions,” Gov. McKee said in this week’s cover story, touting 37,000 private-sector jobs he says have been added in more than five years in office. But critics, including his campaign opponents, disagree. Helena Buonanno Foulkes, who narrowly lost to McKee four years ago in the Democratic primary, is calling for structural reforms. They include more transparency and accessibility to programs and grant funding. Ms. Foulkes, who has consistently led Gov. McKee in polls leading up to this year’s Sept. 9 Democratic primary, has also called for stronger tourism marketing. Independent candidate Ken Block recognizes the inherent challenges presented by high taxes, housing and energy costs. But he says the agency’s approach “needs to be shaken up a lot.” How he would shake it up is unclear, however. And neither he nor Ms. ­Foulkes have explained how they would pay for reforms. Republican candidates will also weigh in. If Gov. McKee is reelected, however, expect more of the same, despite a generally stagnant state economy. All of the candidates would do well as the next governor to canvass the business community on what it thinks of the agency created to help it grow.