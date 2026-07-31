Give business leaders more say on economic development

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FULL HOUSE: Gov. Daniel J. McKee, third from the left, leads a June meeting of the R.I. Commerce Corp. board, whose 12 members are appointed by the governor.  COURTESY R.I. ­COMMERCE CORP.
FULL HOUSE: Gov. Daniel J. McKee, third from the left, leads a June meeting of the R.I. Commerce Corp. board, whose 12 members are appointed by the governor.  COURTESY R.I. ­COMMERCE CORP.

Every gubernatorial election year seems to be a referendum on the state’s economic-development policy and the agency primarily responsible for carrying it out, R.I. Commerce Corp. Gov. Daniel J. McKee believes he’s successfully threading the needle with a mix of incentives and services designed to both attract new businesses and support those already here. “We

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