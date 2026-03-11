Good Neighbor Energy Fund temporarily increases support threshold to combat rising heating costs

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund announced on Tuesday it is temporarily expanding eligibility criteria for houses to receive energy assistance.

Through May 9, households may qualify for support with income up to 350% of the federal poverty level, an increase over the traditional 300% threshold.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in calls to 211 from Rhode Islanders who suddenly find themselves in financial crisis as a result of skyrocketing prices of oil and home energy,” said Cortney Nicolato, CEO and president of United Way of Rhode Island Inc. “This expansion is something we needed to do now.”

All other program rules remain the same; only income limits have changed. For a household of two, this expansion means they may be eligible with an annual income up to $75,740 (previously $64,920), while a family of four may qualify with income up to $115,500 (previously $99,000).

The Good Neighbor Energy Fund is a safety net for Rhode Islanders who do not qualify for federal and state assistance programs but still face financial difficulty to heat their home. Eligibility is based on household size and total household income. Assistance to households is determined by fuel type, including electricity, natural gas, oil, propane, wood/wood byproducts and kerosene, and can provide one-time help of up to $825 per heating season.

“Far too many of our neighbors were already living paycheck to paycheck and these higher costs are pushing them to the brink,” Nicolato said.

Rhode Island households in need of home heating assistance due to a financial struggle should call United Way’s 211 helpline if they have general questions, want to determine eligibility, or to connect with their local Community Action Program agency.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.